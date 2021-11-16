Advertise With Us
Cool Start to Week. Much Milder through Mid-Week

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cool November day ahead for Tuesday, before a brief warm up develops through the mid-week. High pressure over the region will make for a cold overnight and another cool day Tuesday with highs in the 50s. As this high moves offshore and winds turn more out of the south and southwest, temperatures will turn much milder for Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry weather continues until Thursday night. A strong cold front will bring some showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. Behind this front, much cooler with a 20 plus drop in high temperatures. Cool and dry conditions are currently expected this weekend. Another front looks to bring showers by early next week.

Tonight : Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Less wind with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday evening and night - scattered showers. Lows in the 30s by dawn.

Friday: Colder and blustery under a partly sunny sky. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Variable clouds, chance of showers. Highs low to mid 50s.

NBC29 Weather 6 PM