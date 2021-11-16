Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Clearing and seasonal

Mid-week warming trend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thin out for the remainder of the day. A southerly wind will boost temperatures to near normal levels. Look for wall to wall sunshine Wednesday with 60s. Thursday will feature sunshine and 70s. Rain develops ahead of a cold front by Thursday night. A northerly flow behind the front will clear us out and cool temperatures back into the 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool today, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: MOstly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
(FILE)
Inmate dies at jail weeks after being allowed to stay open

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Big temperature swings
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM