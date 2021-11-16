Clearing and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thin out for the remainder of the day. A southerly wind will boost temperatures to near normal levels. Look for wall to wall sunshine Wednesday with 60s. Thursday will feature sunshine and 70s. Rain develops ahead of a cold front by Thursday night. A northerly flow behind the front will clear us out and cool temperatures back into the 50s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool today, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: MOstly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.