Grand Illumination tree installed on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination tree was installed at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday, Nov 16.

The nearly 30-foot Norway spruce from a former Christmas tree farm in Fishersville will soon be decked out with 20,000 lights.

This year’s Grand Illumination will be in-person and there will be events for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to be back here at City Hall Plaza and Ting Pavilion in 2021,” Joe Rice, the deputy director of Charlottesville communications, said. “We know the community is itching to get back here to celebrate. We have a lot going on. We have a terrific concert sponsored by Ting, we have the City Market, we have the Charlottesville Ale Trail, we have bounce houses, we even have a train for the kids,”

You can catch the exciting festivities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 3.

