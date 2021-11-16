Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Grand Illumination tree installed on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

Holiday tree installation
Holiday tree installation(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination tree was installed at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday, Nov 16.

The nearly 30-foot Norway spruce from a former Christmas tree farm in Fishersville will soon be decked out with 20,000 lights.

This year’s Grand Illumination will be in-person and there will be events for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to be back here at City Hall Plaza and Ting Pavilion in 2021,” Joe Rice, the deputy director of Charlottesville communications, said. “We know the community is itching to get back here to celebrate. We have a lot going on. We have a terrific concert sponsored by Ting, we have the City Market, we have the Charlottesville Ale Trail, we have bounce houses, we even have a train for the kids,”

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the Grand Illumination. You can catch the exciting festivities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 3.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
(FILE)
Inmate dies at jail weeks after being allowed to stay open

Latest News

Ahead of the start of the Sines v. Kessler trial Monday, October 25, Charlottesville groups are...
Plaintiffs in Sines vs Kessler rest their case
(FILE)
BRHD offering tips on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving
White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near the White House on the one year...
Attorney: Charlottesville organizer sought to mislead police
Champion Brewing Company and Reason Beer announced their merger Nov. 16.
Champion Brewing and Reason Beer announce merger