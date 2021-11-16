Charlottesville warning about reported phone scam

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you get an unsolicited phone call from the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office seeking payment of funds, chances are it’s a scam.

The city tweeted out a warning Monday, November 15, letting people know that the sheriff’s office has been getting calls related to a scam.

SCAM ALERT! CPD and the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office have received numerous calls related to a scam. The caller is claiming to be a Mark Allen from the Sheriff’s Office and he is seeking payment of funds. The numbers used may be (434) 331-3681 or (434) 230-2434. pic.twitter.com/D7KDmtcbCa — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) November 15, 2021

As always, do not give out any personal information to unknown callers. The city says you should reach out to the agency directly to confirm they are trying to contact you.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.