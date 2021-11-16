Charlottesville warning about reported phone scam
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you get an unsolicited phone call from the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office seeking payment of funds, chances are it’s a scam.
The city tweeted out a warning Monday, November 15, letting people know that the sheriff’s office has been getting calls related to a scam.
As always, do not give out any personal information to unknown callers. The city says you should reach out to the agency directly to confirm they are trying to contact you.
