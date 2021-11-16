Advertise With Us
Charlottesville warning about reported phone scam

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you get an unsolicited phone call from the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office seeking payment of funds, chances are it’s a scam.

The city tweeted out a warning Monday, November 15, letting people know that the sheriff’s office has been getting calls related to a scam.

As always, do not give out any personal information to unknown callers. The city says you should reach out to the agency directly to confirm they are trying to contact you.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

