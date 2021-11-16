Champion Brewing and Reason Beer announce merger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Brewing Company and Reason Beer are merging.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to partner with people that we’ve respected in the brewing world in Charlottesville for a long time,” Reason Beer co-founder Jeff Raileanu said.

The breweries are merging production, while keeping the tap rooms and brand names the same. Now, both brands will be offered at each location.

“We’ll feature Reason Beer at the tap room now and vice versa here,” Champion Brewing Company Owner Hunter Smith said.

Staff, recipes and the brands will remain the same.

“As far as the consumers know out in the marketplace, nothing will change. Both beers will continue branded the way they are hopefully selling even better with the joint effort,” Smith said.

Champion and Reason say merging productions makes both of the companies even stronger.

“More places to go get the beer, one streamline production operation here,” Raileanu said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.