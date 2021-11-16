BRHD offering tips on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is offering a few tips on how to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19 during Thanksgiving.

“Knowing the vaccination status of those that we’ll be gathering with at-length is also important. That kind of helps us set those ground rules and expectations on what other mitigation strategies we’re going to use to stay safe and healthy,” BRHD spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

Asking for someone’s vaccination status can be awkward, but Elliott has suggestions on how to do this: “One thing that we suggest is offering your vaccination status first. So that conversation could start with something like, ‘I’m fully vaccinated as of blank date. I feel safe doing this, this, and this, and I would prefer that we avoid or trying to minimize would be this, this and this,’” he said.

Elliott recommends getting a COVID-19 test before mixing households.

“Right now, we do have plenty of testing resources available throughout the health district,” Elliott said. “Getting tested is a great idea if we’re going to be mixing households.”

If you’re going to get a COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving, Elliott says the timing matters.

“One important thing to remember is that that is only a snapshot of that given time. So if you go get tested on Monday, and it comes back negative on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday you’re out and about with friends, or you’re traveling and doing this, there’s still a risk for exposure,” Elliott said.

