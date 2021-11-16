Advertise With Us
Big temperature swings

Late week showers and colder
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, we’ll see near seasonal temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine today. High pressure is drifting east, and that means southerly wind will continue to warm conditions over the next couple of days. As temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s, we’re tracking a cold front to our west. A few showers will be possible with the system later Thursday. However, as we approach the late week temperatures will take a dip into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & cool, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

