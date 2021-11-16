Benefits delayed for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Benefits have been delayed for SNAP beneficiaries in Virginia who are scheduled for an emergency allotment for November, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

DSS said, “We are aware of the delay in the release of emergency allotments and are actively working to identify and resolve this issue to ensure the distribution of benefits to eligible households as soon as possible.”

There is no timetable for when the payments will go out.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thousands of Virginians will be getting the help they need to put food on the table for their families.

More money will be added to their EBT cards Tuesday as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

Social Services officials say since the pandemic began, SNAP beneficiaries in Virginia have been getting some extra money on their EBT cards because a lot of them have been hit hard financially by the pandemic.

People who participate in the SNAP program will get their emergency allotment right on their cards, automatically.

It depends on how many people are in your household as to how much extra money you will receive.

The Social Services Director in Botetourt County says especially with the high prices at the grocery stores, this extra cash for food can go a long way when trying to feed a family.

“Especially now with all the cost of everything going up, especially during the holidays, it’s a way to get extra money to families that they can then use to put Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner on the table for their children and then extra money for food, they wouldn’t have to put out, they can use that to actually provide other things for their children for the winter, coats, and shoes and things like that,” said Susan Goad, the Director of Social Services for Botetourt County.

She says right now, the state decides month by month if they are going to continue giving the emergency allotment to SNAP beneficiaries.

