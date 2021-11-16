Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle County Schools honors transportation director in fitting way

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is saying goodbye to one of its longtime employees, but the staff found a creative way to show their support.

ACPS Director of Transportation Jim Foley is retiring in December, but staff members surprised him Tuesday with a bus parade. Drivers from every school in the district gathered to give their thanks.

Buses honked and cheered while displaying “best boss ever” signs for all of Foley’s hard work.

“I’m honored to be recognized by such a well thought of group of employees who work very hard, and I appreciate what they’ve done all 11 years, but especially the last couple years have been a real challenge,” Jim Foley said.

Foley will be moving to Williamsburg for his retirement. But he’s not getting too far from the transportation business, as he will be driving a school bus there.

