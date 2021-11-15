Stakes high heading into UVA’s matchup with Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s only two teams in the ACC Coastal that control their own destiny when it comes to winning the division: Virginia and Pittsburgh. They play each other Saturday, November 20.

“All our goals from the beginning of the year are still up in the air,” UVA linebacker Josh Ahern said.

After dropping the first two games in ACC play, The Hoos now sit at 4-2 in the conference. With wins in the remaining two games, the UVA Cavaliers will once again find themselves in Charlotte playing for the ACC title.

“We were the defending champion going into COVID and coming out of it we want to repeat, and we have every chance to do that with two Coastal games remaining and I like that opportunity and I like how hard the program has worked to earn that chance,” UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

Even after sitting out against Notre Dame, it’s still unsure if the team will have its starting quarterback, Brennan Armstrong, this weekend. If he’s unable to play, the goal becomes continuing to get freshman Jay Woolfolk comfortable running the Virginia offense.

“It was a top 10 team,” UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks said. “That helped him out a lot with the speed of the game, just helping him focus more on what he needs to do to help us out and what he needs to see better.”

The Hoos were only able to score three points against the Irish, marking the first time Virginia hasn’t found the end zone all season.

“With a new quarterback, we just had to change a lot of stuff being that it was his first game really stepping up to play the whole game, “ Wicks said. “We got a lot of work to do and a lot more to do to help him out.”

With that game in the rearview mirror, all attention shifts to Pitt.

“We have the Coastal in our hands,” Wicks said. “It’s on us to go out and take that on Saturday, so it’s exciting for all of us knowing that we can get back to the ACC Championship and even win it this year.

“I don’t think there’s a chance for two games to be more meaningful for a season and to our team than these two with the implications which is a Coastal Championship and a state championship,” Mendenhall said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.