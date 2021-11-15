Single mother hoping Charlottesville passes Future Land Use Map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering a Future Land Use Map. If approved, it could benefit many families who rely on affordable housing.

“It’s a make-it-or-break-it for a lot of families. We don’t want to be in Charlottesville seeing people sleeping on the sidewalks or sleeping under the bridges,” LaToya Turner said.

Turner, a single mother of two, was facing eviction a few months ago.

“I continuously said I don’t owe. There were kind of threats made to eviction in 30 days if you don’t,” Turner said.

But with the help of an attorney from the Legal Aid Justice Center, she was able to prove that a computer glitch was preventing her from paying.

“She had been working many jobs and making rent and the computer messed up, and then this particular landlord started charging her late fees in a really weird way,” Attorney Carrie Klosko said.

Turner’s story, Klosko said, is not rare. A Future Land Use Map could avoid situations like Turner’s. City councilors are set to hold a hearing and first reading for the Comprehensive Plan at 6:30p.m. Monday, November 15.

“This vote itself, it wouldn’t automatically lead to more affordable housing. This would put conditions in place that would make it easier for developers to build affordable housing, and also easier for subsidies to be provided,” Klosko said.

“Prices in Charlottesville are very high for these homes, even to purchase a home. So this vote is serious. A lot of people need it,” Turner said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.