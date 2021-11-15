Sculpture park coming to Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new pieces of art near Scottsville are outstanding in their field.

The Scottsville Center for the Arts in the Natural environment, or SCAN, is creating a sculpture exhibit on its land outside of town. The first two pieces from the Kluge Ruhe at the University of Virginia were installed this weekend.

“We didn’t anticipate that we would receive sculpture donations in such a short time,” Director of SCAN Erin Root said. “So this is really exciting because it is that first move that brings people to the land.”

The park is set to be done in five years, which is ahead of schedule. Originally, it was planning on a 10-year construction.

SCAN is also hoping to add an amphitheater and other attractions further down the road.

