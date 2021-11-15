Advertise With Us
Orange Co. Social Services holding annual Christmas assistance program

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County Social Services is extending a helping hand to the elderly and disabled for the holiday season.

Social Services is also accepting applications for the Children’s Christmas Assistance program, which is fulfilled by the Orange County Toy Box.

Director Crystal Hale and her team are helping people who want to participate sign up in the office.

“This is one of the best programs we do, and this is an exciting time - Thanksgiving and Christmas - to help those who are truly in need,” Hale said.

Applications can be picked up at Orange County Social Services, located at 146 N. Madison Road, Suite 201. They need to be completed and handed in to Social Services by Friday, November 19

Sponsors come from all across Virginia, from churches to businesses to individuals.

People who want to sponsor someone can go online or in to the office.

