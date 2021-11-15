Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New traffic patterns bring delays around Belmont Bridge

Work on the Belmont Bridge
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A major shift in traffic patterns will impact your drive starting Tuesday, Nov. 16. All traffic on the Belmont Bridge will be shifted to the southbound side for the next year.

“We’re going to take the two vehicular lanes, we’re knocking it down to 9th and Avon, to two vehicular lanes, and it’s gonna be on the west side,” said Jeanette Janiczek, the Belmont Bridge project manager.

Police will be stationed at intersections on both ends of the bridge to help with traffic flow. There will be a 15-minute period on the afternoon of Nov. 16 where traffic will be completely shut down.

“There will be a period, we’re not quite sure when, that traffic will be held for 15 minutes while we do these final changes and put everyone in that configuration,” said Janiczek,

Even with the new pattern in place, getting across the bridge will still take longer than before.

“Will it be slower? Yes,” said Janiczek.

The bridge is expected to be complete in January of 2024.

