Local Food Hub makes a few changes for the winter

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A popular nonprofit in Charlottesville is changing the way it serves food through the rest of fall into the winter.

The Local Food Hub sets up a drive-thru in the Seminole Square Shopping Center parking lot.

People can drive up, pop open their trunks and receive farm fresh food, pre-ordered through their website.

People who run Local Food Hub say they are now setting up once a week instead of bi-weekly as winter approaches.

“Starting with the beginning of November, through the winter, we will just be operating market Friday from 4:00 to 5:30, with the exception of a special pre-Thanksgiving market on the Wednesday right before Thanksgiving,” founder Portia Hoggs said.

She says they are open to donations because they do not charge their merchants a fee to sell products in the market.

Click here to donate or here to order.

