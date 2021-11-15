Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Fallen officer to be escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer Michael Chandler(WVLT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a Big Stone Gap officer killed in the line of duty will be escorted from Roanoke back home Monday.

The Wise County Sheriffs officers says there will be an escort tribute honoring Officer Michael Chandler November 15 2021. First Responders including law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics will escort Michael back home from the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office to be with his family, friends, and loved ones in Big Stone Gap, VA. The escort is projected to begin at noon Monday.

The escort will be led by Wise County Deputy Sheriff Natasha Smith Chandler, who is bringing her husband home. Deputies say Tasha wants anyone who can come out to show their love and support by paying tribute along the way.

The sheriff’s office says First Responders are encouraged to join the procession traveling 81 South to exit 14 in Abingdon, Rt. 19, 58 West through Coeburn, City of Norton, and US 23 South. First responders will also be stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam releases statement regarding the death of Big Stone Gap officer, orders flags to be lowered

The Wise County Sheriff’s office asks the community to please continue to keep Officer Chandler’s family, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers during this difficult time.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Deputy Natasha Chandler

c/o Wise County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 916

Wise, VA 24293

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
Gilie Garth
Albemarle County woman has rights restored, encourages others to engage in process

Latest News

Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment is needed.
CSHD announces Fall Resource Fair
Jefferson School Foundation Executive Director Sue Friedman
Community Conversation - Jefferson School 10-6-2021
Torrey Ball, associate athletics director for external operations at UVA
Community Conversation - UVA Athletics 9-23-2021
Dr. Phil programming change
Dr. Phil is moving!
Lift Up Louisiana
Lift Up Louisiana WVIR