DMV offering service at UVA North Fork during closure of Charlottesville office

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The DMV is offering services at the University of Virginia’s North Fork Research Park while the department’s offices on Abbey Road are being renovated.

Appointments are currently available November 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt. Walk-in service at customer service centers is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who schedule a knowledge testing appointment with DMV Connect must complete pre-registration prior to their visit.

The Abbey Rd. office is expected to be closed until early December.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

