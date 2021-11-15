Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination tree from Fishersville

Advertise With Us
Crews cutting down Charlottesville's Grand Illumination tree from a former Christmas tree farm in Fishersville.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination tree is ready to go up on the Downtown Mall. The 30-foot tree is from a former Christmas tree farm in Fishersville owned by Bob and Carol Brydge.

Crews were out early Monday morning cutting down the 30-year old Norway Spruce, loading it up, and securing it for a trip over the mountain.

This is especially exciting for their 14-year-old granddaughter who lives in Charlottesville.

“She is extremely excited that a tree from a farm that she spends so many times with is going to be on display,” Carol Brydge said.

The Grand Illumination ceremony is December 3 at the Ting Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a concert and City Market vendors.

