Cavaliers still control their own destiny in ACC Coastal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team has lost back-to-back games against ranked opponents, after falling 28-3 against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers’ record dropped to 6-4 overall, but importantly, one number hasn’t changed: 4-and-2.

That’s their record in the ACC, and it means the Cavaliers still control their own destiny.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “There’s nothing that’s different. There’s everything to play for, and the Coastal Division is right in front of us, and that’s what we want to do.”

Through a quirk in the schedule, Virginia has gone three weeks without facing an ACC opponent.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 in conference play, one game behind Pitt in the Coastal Division.

If they beat the Panthers this week and Virginia Tech the following week, UVA will earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

The Wahoos had to face Notre Dame without quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who did not suit up due to an injury he suffered at BYU.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall did not give an update on Armstrong’s status following the game on Saturday night.

“Nope, I can’t,” said the coach. “Day-by-day, by day, by day, by minute, by minute, by second, by second.”

Jay Woolfolk got the start against the Fighting Irish, becoming the first true freshman to start a game at QB for Virginia since 1977.

UVA senior offensive lineman Bobby Haskins says, “Whomever is at quarterback, there’s no excuse for not winning a football game. Regardless of the obstacles and variables thrown at you, we’re a team, and we’re always going to want to win.”

Virginia and 20th-ranked Pitt are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 PM in the Steel City.

