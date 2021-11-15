BRHD and Charlottesville hosting ‘A Shot on the Spot’ on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “A shot on the spot” was hosted Monday, Nov 15, on the downtown mall in collaboration between the Blue Ridge Health District and the city of Charlottesville.

Community members above the age of 12 could get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot without an appointment.

Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Pfizer doses were all available at their mobile unit.

“Our goal here is to be in a pretty central spot in the district to provide vaccines to the community. At this point we are mostly giving boosters, but have first and second doses available as well,” said Drew Tate, the mobile unit site coordinator.

The mobile vaccination unit will be on the Downtown Mall every Monday until the end of November from noon to 3 p.m.

