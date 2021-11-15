Blustery Breezes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk northwest wind will keep temperatures below average the next couple days and nights. You’ll need the jacket or coat. You will not need the wet weather gear.

The wind will turn to the southwest mid week and that will usher in milder conditions. Becoming warmer for two days. Above average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Tracking a strong Cold Front. It will bring a passing shower to the region Thursday evening or night. Followed by colder conditions Friday and for the next weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a gusty northwest wind. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s for central Virginia.

Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Patchy frost where the wind calms.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Less wind with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower risk Thursday evening and night. Lows in the 30s by dawn.

Friday: Colder and blustery under a partly sunny sky. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

