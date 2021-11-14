UVA women’s basketball falls 65-48 against USC in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 65-48 against Southern Cal in its home opener on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shot 28.6 percent from the field in the loss (18-of-63), and drop to 0-2 on the season.

“We’re not feeling good right now,” says head coach Tina Thompson. “Although I’m not discouraged, I was very disappointed with our effort today. We lost our composure in several moments in the game, where we should have just responded. And based on who I know the players on our team to be, and our team to be as a whole, it was not a correct representation of who we are.”

The Trojans jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter, but UVA rallied to take an 18-17 lead on a basket by Tihana Stojsavljevic in the 2nd.

Taylor Valladay had a team-high nine points and three assists for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Central Florida.

