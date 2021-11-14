Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA women’s basketball falls 65-48 against USC in home opener

UVA grad student Tihana Stojsavljevic
UVA grad student Tihana Stojsavljevic(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost 65-48 against Southern Cal in its home opener on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shot 28.6 percent from the field in the loss (18-of-63), and drop to 0-2 on the season.

“We’re not feeling good right now,” says head coach Tina Thompson. “Although I’m not discouraged, I was very disappointed with our effort today. We lost our composure in several moments in the game, where we should have just responded. And based on who I know the players on our team to be, and our team to be as a whole, it was not a correct representation of who we are.”

The Trojans jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter, but UVA rallied to take an 18-17 lead on a basket by Tihana Stojsavljevic in the 2nd.

Taylor Valladay had a team-high nine points and three assists for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Central Florida.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
Jared Brown
Former UVA student pardoned after an arrest during his first year
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
Albemarle senior Ebenezer McCarthy celebrates the Patriots' 23-7 win over Louisa.
VHSL High School Football Playoff Pairings Released

Latest News

Brennan Armstrong missed the game against No. 7 Notre Dame due to injury.
Cavaliers offense struggles without Armstrong; UVA falls 28-3 against No. 7 Notre Dame
Albemarle High School football
Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
UVA takes down Radford 73-52
No. 25 UVA men’s basketball beats Radford 73-52 behind Armaan Franklin’s 21 points