Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital earns a high rating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital just earned an “A” grade.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a service that evaluates hospitals based on patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group offers this independent national distinction for health systems by evaluating and giving letter grades between “A” and “F”.

SMJH believes their high rating was granted because of their quality throughout the pandemic.

“They look at certain measures, such as infection rates but also whether we have pragmatic initiatives in place like scanning medications at bedside like computerized physician order entry,” Frank Jargowsky, SMJH director of quality and patient safety said.

These initiatives help lower the risk of human error.

Leapfrog is the only hospital rating program with a specific focus on medical error prevention.

