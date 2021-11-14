Meaningful mural being painted at Crozet brewery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A massive mural is currently being installed in Crozet, and it’s for a good cause.

Two art teachers are crafting a piece of art to help the One Love Foundation. Their mission is to educate people on healthy relationships.

After almost a year of planning, they finally decided Pro Re Nata brewery would be the perfect place for their project because of its safe and welcoming environment.

The mural will depict the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“We really do believe in treating everybody with respect, regardless of their position, and taking care of each other and taking care of our relationships and everything like that,” Jane Hammel with Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall said. “So when we were approached and asked if we could be the home for this really great mural, there are several others in the state of Virginia, we absolutely jumped at the chance.”

The mural will get its finishing touches on Tuesday, when the artists, will add the signature letters “love” and “evolve,” to help spread their message.

