Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Legacy Tree Project reaches goal of planting one tree for every Staunton City Schools student

Ware Elementary School 4th graders help fill dirt on a tree outside Shelburne Middle School as...
Ware Elementary School 4th graders help fill dirt on a tree outside Shelburne Middle School as part of the Staunton Legacy Tree Project.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Staunton Legacy Tree Project is celebrating a big accomplishment. It reached its goal of planting one tree for every student in Staunton City Schools. The community marked this milestone Friday morning outside Shelburne Middle School.

“We did it. We planted 2,746 trees in just one single year,” Georgi Tomisato with Shenandoah Green said, .

Like any big accomplishment, the Staunton Legacy Tree Project started with an idea. This one came from former Mayor Carolyn Dull.

Shenandoah Green, a grass roots organization committed to creating a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, took that idea to the schools.

“And we were like ‘wow that is a very ambitious project,’ but it was exciting,” Ruth Jones Turner, the Staunton City Schools director of strategic planning and partnerships, said.

Shenandoah Green did it. “The only reason it happened in one year is because people believed in the Staunton Legacy Tree Project,” Tomisato said.

It’s all thanks to grants, donations, volunteers, and a task force focused on the goal.

“This project is a beautiful gift to our students, our schools, to the entire Staunton community,” Jones Turner stated.

It’s one that will last for generations to come. “Trees will help reduce the effects of rising temperatures, pollution in the air, flooding, and urban heat islands,” Tomisato said.

The trees will help sustain life, but in a poem called “Think Like a Tree,” read by Ware Elementary School 4th grader Bella Tinsley, trees also offer an example of how to live.

“Soak up the sun. Affirm life’s magic. Be grateful in the wind. Stand tall after a storm,” Tinsley read.

While planting 2,746 trees was a huge undertaking Tomisato says the real work is caring for the them.

“As the Lorax would say -- plant a tree, treat it with care, give it clean water and feed it fresh air,” Tomisato said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey
Crozet turkey farm offers unique birds for Thanksgiving
Patch Brewery in Gordonsville
Patch Brewing Company holding “Cheers for Charlie” event Sunday
Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.
Lake Monticello working to address police shortage
Henley Middle School
Henley Middle School focuses on kindness