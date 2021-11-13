Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights

By Max Marcilla
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL

VHSL Playoffs

Class 5A, Region D

  • Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

Class 4A, Region D

  • GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
  • Louisa County 35, E.C. Glass 14
  • Salem 35, Amherst County 0
  • Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

Class 3A, Region B

  • Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

Class 3A, Region C

  • Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
  • Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
  • Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
  • Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Class 2A, Region B

  • Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
  • Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
  • Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Class 1, Region B

  • Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
  • William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
  • Riverheads - BYE
  • Buffalo Gap - BYE

