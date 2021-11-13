Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights

PREP FOOTBALL

VHSL Playoffs

Class 5A, Region D

Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

Class 4A, Region D

GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21

Louisa County 35, E.C. Glass 14

Salem 35, Amherst County 0

Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

Class 3A, Region B

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

Class 3A, Region C

Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7

Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12

Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10

Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Class 2A, Region B

Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Class 1, Region B

Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14

William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12

Riverheads - BYE

Buffalo Gap - BYE

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.