Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL
VHSL Playoffs
Class 5A, Region D
- Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9
Class 4A, Region D
- GW-Danville 63, Orange County 21
- Louisa County 35, E.C. Glass 14
- Salem 35, Amherst County 0
- Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7
Class 3A, Region B
- Goochland 24, Culpeper 23
Class 3A, Region C
- Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7
- Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12
- Heritage-Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10
- Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7
Class 2A, Region B
- Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0
- Strasburg 22, Buckingham County 19
- Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7
Class 1, Region B
- Central of Lunenburg 57, Surry County 14
- William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12
- Riverheads - BYE
- Buffalo Gap - BYE
