Cool and Breezy Weekend Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures will turn much cooler as we move through the weekend. Another approaching cold front Saturday morning will push through relatively dry. It will kick up the wind from the northwest. Gusts 20-30 mph at times. Colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows will remain below average to start next week with some frost. A little milder middle of the week, with another cool down possibly by next Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, falling temperatures. High mid to upper 50s for central Virginia and upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday night: Clear and chilly for UVA Football in the evening. Temperatures drop through the 40s and upper 30s. Lows near 30 degrees. Areas of frost by dawn.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High upper 40s to low 50s. Low upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High near 50. Low upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High low 50s. Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds. milder. High mid 60s

Friday: Sun and clouds, cooler. High low to mid 50s

