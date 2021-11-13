Advertise With Us
date 2021-11-13
Community Cares Event generates positive impact

Volunteers sorting through the supplies donated at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mount Zion First African Baptist Church held a supply drive on Saturday, November 13, but they also had some help from the community.

Volunteers at the site say other churches participated in the same event, in order to give back.

They were also joined by the University of Virginia Police Department, who donated some of the items.

“The event is sponsored by the African American Pastor Council,” captain Bryant Hall with the UVA Police Department said. “We are proud to be a partner with the AAPC, as well as Reverend Lehman Bates, the Reverend of Ebenezer Baptist Church. So this is just a way we can give back and actually take steps forward with our community service act.”

They handed out personal care items and cleaning supplies to dozens of families. The team gave away almost all of the supplies within the first hour of the event.

“They are excited, elated, and they are just very grateful and thankful,” Lee Christian with Mount Zion First African Baptist Church said. “Every car that has come through has said, ‘I’m so thankful that you all did this. Thank you. You all are really blessed, as we really need this.’ And that’s how I know that this is so much needed.”

Because of the success and turnout on Saturday, members of the church say they would love to do another event like this soon.

