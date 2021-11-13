Cavaliers take down Highlanders 73-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In state foe Radford traveled to Charlottesville to take on the Hoos on the hardwood.

UVA was looking to even its record at 1-1.

Radford got to an early eight to three lead in the first half but Hoos came roaring back. UVA’s Kihei Clark found Reece Beekman for a spot up three to tie the game at 8. It would be all UVA from there.

A few possessions later, Clark passed to a wide open Armaan Frankline who connects from beyond the arc. Franklin led all scorers with 21 points. Hoos went on top 11-10 and never looked back.

The Cavaliers were much better from beyond the arc against Radford shooting 47%. With six minutes left in the first half, Franklin found Clark who hit a corner jumper for three and extended the UVA lead to 17 points.

With under four minutes left in the first half, UVA’s Reece Beekman drove and passed out to a wide open Taine Murray who knocks down a three pointer. Hoos went up by 19. They took a 41-21 lead into halftime.

In the second half, UVA kept its foot on the gas. Franklin hit from downtown again. He was 5-8 from behind the ark. Hoos were up 61-39 with 8 minutes to go.

With just seconds to go, Carson McCorkle hits a catch and shoot three pointer for the dagger. Hoos take down the Highlanders 73-52.

For Hoos Head Coach Tony Bennett, the game against Radford was about responding to the season opening loss to Navy. He says he challenged his team in practice leading up to the matchup with the Highlanders.

“We’re susceptible but we can keep getting better,” he said. “That’s all I want them to do is keep getting exceling and finding how hard they have to play and how well they have to play in the important areas that will never change but we do not have an option when it comes to not being engaged and working like crazy practice wise.”

UVA Junior Guard Franklin says the team responded well.

“They put a lot of pressure on us in practice last couple days and I think it translated well and we handled the pressure well today.”

The Hoos will head on the road to take on the Houston Cougars on November 16.

