UVA antibody study shows promising results for preventing COVID-19 in immunocompromised

UVA medical center
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study at UVA Health shows an antibody cocktail, manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, appears to offer long lasting protection from COVID-19 for those who are immunocompromised.

According to Dr. Bill Petri, it could benefit the few who do not develop a strong response to the vaccination.

In the study the drug provided 80% protection for two to eight months.

“It doesn’t replace the vaccine, but people who don’t respond normally to the vaccine, it gives them a way to be protected against this infection,” UVA Health Dr. Bill Petri said. “This is really great news because we’ll have a solution for someone who’s immunocompromised that doesn’t respond properly to the vaccine, and that solution will be to give the antibodies and these are the same antibodies that your body would normally make if you were not immunocompromised.”

The study still needs to be peer reviewed.

