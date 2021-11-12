Rain Tonight, Early Friday. Temps Cool For Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Periods of rain and possibly some rumbles of thunder will take us through tonight and early Friday morning. This in advance of a quick moving cold front that will push east of region during the morning. Behind the front, clearing skies, breezy and still mild Friday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will turn much cooler as we move through the weekend. A second front, Saturday, will push through relatively dry, but kick up the wind and chill temperatures more by Sunday.

Tonight: Showers, possible thunder, breezy. Lows 50s.

Friday: Early AM rain, clearing & breezy. High 60s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny, breezy, falling temperatures, High mid to upper 50s. Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High upper 40s to low 50s. Low upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High near 50. Low upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High low 50s. Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds. milder. High mid 60s

