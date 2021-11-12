Rain Exits, Turning Cooler For Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gusty rains with a Cold Front will exit this morning. Behind the front, clearing sky, breezy and still mild Friday afternoon. Temperatures will turn much cooler as we move through the weekend. A second Cold Front Saturday morning will push through relatively dry. It will kick up the wind from the northwest. Brining colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday and Monday.

Remaining below average to start next week. A little milder middle and end of next week with a dry extended outlook.

Friday: Early showers exit. Clearing and drying. Highs in the 60s.

Friday night: Clear and cooling for High School Football. You’ll need your coat as temperatures drop though the 50s and upper 40s. Lows in the 40s for most.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, falling temperatures. High mid to upper 50s for central Virginia and upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Saturday night: Clear and chilly for UVA Football in the evening. Temperatures drop through the 40s and upper 30s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High upper 40s to low 50s. Low upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High near 50. Low upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High low 50s. Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Sun and clouds. milder. High mid 60s

