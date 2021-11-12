Advertise With Us
Piedmont Virginia Community College hosts healthcare career expo

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare employers from across the region gathered at Piedmont Virginia Community College for a job expo on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“It’s been pretty exciting, we’ve seen plenty of students walking by asking about potential opportunities,” Susan Hunt, the director of imaging at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said.

The event was designed for Piedmont Virginia Community College students but also extended to anyone interested.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on workers and hiring employers.

Gigi Davis, who organized the event, hopes it can help alleviate stress in the healthcare field. She also says many health systems looking to hire are interested before students have obtained their degree.

“Many of the open positions do not require experience and start at $15.00 an hour,” Davis said.

“We have opportunities in all of our units, for people to come in and start their careers,” Brooke White from Augusta Health said.

University of Virginia Health is offering a $3,000 bonus for full time nurses and a $1,500 bonus for part-time nurses.

Click here for a list of the hiring companies.

