Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Patch Brewing Company holding “Cheers for Charlie” event Sunday

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fundraiser for a central Virginia family will be held at the Patch Brewing Company on Sunday, Nov. 14.

On Sept. 10 Charlie Anne Xavier was in an accident while sanding a table which left her with burns over a large portion of her body. She was airlifted to the Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Clinic where she started fighting for her life, with doctors confirming that she suffered third-degree burns over 85% of her body.

Her husband, Andre Xavier, is one of the co-owners of Patch Brewing in Gordonsville.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, there will be a “Cheers for Charlie” event held at the brewery, in hopes of easing the burden on the Xavier family and help bring some new, positive memories.

Things kick off at 11 a.m. at 10271 Gordon Ave. in Gordonsville.

You can donate to help Charlie Anne and her family at this gofundme page.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference

Latest News

Ware Elementary School 4th graders help fill dirt on a tree outside Shelburne Middle School as...
Legacy Tree Project reaches goal of planting one tree for every Staunton City Schools student
Thanksgiving turkey
Crozet turkey farm offers unique birds for Thanksgiving
Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.
Lake Monticello working to address police shortage
Henley Middle School
Henley Middle School focuses on kindness