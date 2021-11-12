Patch Brewing Company holding “Cheers for Charlie” event Sunday

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fundraiser for a central Virginia family will be held at the Patch Brewing Company on Sunday, Nov. 14.

On Sept. 10 Charlie Anne Xavier was in an accident while sanding a table which left her with burns over a large portion of her body. She was airlifted to the Virginia Commonwealth University Burn Clinic where she started fighting for her life, with doctors confirming that she suffered third-degree burns over 85% of her body.

Her husband, Andre Xavier, is one of the co-owners of Patch Brewing in Gordonsville.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, there will be a “Cheers for Charlie” event held at the brewery, in hopes of easing the burden on the Xavier family and help bring some new, positive memories.

Things kick off at 11 a.m. at 10271 Gordon Ave. in Gordonsville.

You can donate to help Charlie Anne and her family at this gofundme page.

