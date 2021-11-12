Advertise With Us
Back On Track
No injuries reported in crash of pickup into Henry County home

Preston Road Crash in Henry County
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Video courtesy BTW21

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is unhurt after the driver of a pickup rammed into a bedroom of her home early Friday.

Emergency crews were called shortly after midnight to the home in the 900 block of Preston Road. The driver ran off the road after hydroplaning, according to police, and crashed into the home.

No one in the vehicle or home was injured.

Virginia State Police say the driver was issued a summons.

