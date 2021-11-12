Lions Club presented a check to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville Lioness Lions Club raised thousands of dollars to help people who live in and around the area.

November 11, they presented a $6,000 check to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

People who work for the food bank say this will make a big difference as their shelves have a bit less than they normally do.

“I asked the Crozet Lions Club and the Charlottesville Lioness Lions Club to help with donations and they did,” Scott Brown from the Lions Club said.

“This gift in fact, $6,000 can help us provide enough food for 24,000 meals. It’s absolutely impactful,” Millie Winstead, BRAFB director of development said.

The Lions of Virginia Foundation matched their efforts, helping reach the $6,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.