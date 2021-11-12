Lake Monticello working to address police shortage

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.

The community usually has six police offers but it only has three right now. Those involved with the hiring process say its been harder to find and retain qualified candidates.

Everyone who lives in the community pays roughly $100 out of their monthly dues for security.

Lake Monticello said it’s working with Fluvanna County’s law enforcement and is considering working with contracted security personnel to continue to provide service.

“What we don’t want people to assume, which would be incorrect, that there’s been any kind of decision on that. It’s just one of the multitude of factors on how you go about the service, which would be provided no matter what,” said Lake Monticello Owner’s Association General Manager Steven Hurwitz. “We’re very, very far from any kind of decision on that, that would be a very lengthy detailed process. That we would not only engage in the board, and the staff, but also the community.”

When asked about a hiring timeline, Hurwitz said Lake Monticello is trying to fill the positions as quickly as possible.

Hurwitz said there would be town halls and other ways to get input from the community about how to address the shortage. He said those interested in sharing their opinions or concerns to email securitysolutions@lmoa.org.

