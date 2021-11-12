Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lake Monticello working to address police shortage

Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.
Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s Lake Monticello says its dealing with a shortage of police officers.

The community usually has six police offers but it only has three right now. Those involved with the hiring process say its been harder to find and retain qualified candidates.

Everyone who lives in the community pays roughly $100 out of their monthly dues for security.

Lake Monticello said it’s working with Fluvanna County’s law enforcement and is considering working with contracted security personnel to continue to provide service.

“What we don’t want people to assume, which would be incorrect, that there’s been any kind of decision on that. It’s just one of the multitude of factors on how you go about the service, which would be provided no matter what,” said Lake Monticello Owner’s Association General Manager Steven Hurwitz. “We’re very, very far from any kind of decision on that, that would be a very lengthy detailed process. That we would not only engage in the board, and the staff, but also the community.”

When asked about a hiring timeline, Hurwitz said Lake Monticello is trying to fill the positions as quickly as possible.

Hurwitz said there would be town halls and other ways to get input from the community about how to address the shortage. He said those interested in sharing their opinions or concerns to email securitysolutions@lmoa.org.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference

Latest News

Henley Middle School
Henley Middle School focuses on kindness
Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville City Schools students ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated at CHS
Staunton is introducing flood sensors as part of mitigation.
Staunton installs flood sensors as part of ongoing flood mitigation strategies
The Supreme Court of Virginia.
Virginia Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting nominees