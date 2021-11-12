Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Issuance of vital records at DMV will be unavailable this weekend due to maintenance

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Issuance of vital records at the Department of Motor Vehicles will be unavailable due to database maintenance by the Virginia Department of Health.

Vital records such as birth, marriage and death certificates will be unavailable on Nov. 13.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference

Latest News

A sign created by Kasey Eldridge who fosters cats for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services...
Animal advocates want Staunton to oversee operations of local animal shelter
The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst, VA.
Animal advocates share concerns about Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center future with Staunton Council
To help celebrate Veterans Day, Virginia’s first veteran service center opened in Richmond.
Virginia’s first veteran service center opens in Richmond
Stribling Avenue housing project heads to councilors after new proposal from developers
Stribling Avenue housing project heads to councilors after new proposal from developers