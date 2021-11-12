Issuance of vital records at DMV will be unavailable this weekend due to maintenance
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Issuance of vital records at the Department of Motor Vehicles will be unavailable due to database maintenance by the Virginia Department of Health.
Vital records such as birth, marriage and death certificates will be unavailable on Nov. 13.
