Henley Middle School focuses on kindness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mornings have looked different at Henley Middle School this entire week. Students have been learning with a special, new lesson plan.

As one of the biggest middle schools in Albemarle County, staff at Henley say they needed to set an example. Their focus on kindness this week was an effort to stop the name calling so often heard in middle school hallways.

“Instead of being reactive and waiting for that to happen, we wanted to be proactive and sort of put this out in front of everybody and name it,” Principal of Henley Middle School Beth Costa said. “And say this is not the kind of community that we want.”

Staff at Henley Middle School chose to use the students’ advisory period as a time to present research and new methods on how to practice kindness effectively.

“Today we actually talked about the mental benefits of being kind,” Costa said. “We talked to kids about how do you feel when you are kind, because it actually gives us sort of an endorphin rush and it is really good for our well being.”

Everything students learned is all fairly simple, and easy to implement.

“Thinking back to yourself like, ‘well if I say this, what are they going to think about this?’” eighth grader Ava Hardy said. “Maybe if I say this better, they’ll think of me as a different person. If we get this mindset now, how can we progress it in the future? How can we make the world a better place with this mindset?”

Students say simply being kind is impacting every aspect of their education and even helping them absorb more.

“It’s definitely a lot easier to learn with everyone kind of on the same page,” eighth grader Will Dressel said. “There’s been arguments throughout classes, especially in history... But I mean at the end of the day we’re all students and we’ve definitely learned a respect each other even if we don’t see eye to eye.”

Staff at Henley say they felt it was important to do these lessons now, because their students are at the prime age for independence and development.

