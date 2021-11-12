Advertise With Us
Gov. Northam announces 15.6% increase in general fund revenues in Virginia

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced October revenue collections increased by 15.6% in Virginia.

Collections of payroll withholding taxes grew 9.8 percent in October. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting September sales, rose 12.2 percent in October.

“We are excited to see increased revenue collections once again,” Governor Northam said. “This continued growth is a reflection of the Commonwealth’s responsible fiscal management—our smart investments continue to pay off for Virginians.”

Collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts were $55.8 million in October, compared with $59.9 million in October of last year, a 6.8 percent decrease and the first decrease in 14 months.

