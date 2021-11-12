Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Schools students ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated at CHS

Charlottesville High School
Charlottesville High School(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School is setting up a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for little ones November 13.

To help things move more efficiently, parents are encouraged to sign their children up ahead of time. Kids 5 to 11 years old are eligible to get the shot as long as they’re Charlottesville City Schools students.

“They’ll have a place to register. They’ll have a place for the shots. They’ll have a place for the cars to be for the 15-minute waiting period and then the families will get the immunization record for their children,” Beth Baptist, CCS interim director of human resources, said.

The BRHD drive-thru will return to the Charlottesville High School parking lot the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

“We have sent out the links to families and if they haven’t preregistered, they can still get the shot but it will reduce the amount of time they would have to be there.”

If you would like to register for the November 13 event, click here.

