American Color Inc. in Orange County is preparing for the holiday flower season

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re picking out your holiday poinsettias at a Giant or Costco they may be coming from closer than you think.

American Colors Inc. in Orange County is getting ready to ship out its holiday crop. Despite some issues with supply chain shortages, it has been able to stay on track by ordering far in advance.

“As far as supply chain, we do fight it on that and it’s really hard to get our plastics obviously with growing a lot of plants you deal with a lot of plastics, soils, trucking issues, and labor has had its share of issues during this,” American Colors Inc. President Ed Van Hoven said.

The family-run wholesale plant business starts growing poinsettias in mid June to get ready for the busy holiday season.

“I grew up around a lot of people that work here so it’s just like one big family here, so it’s kind of nice just seeing them every day,” Office Manager Brooke Van Hoven said.

