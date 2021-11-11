UVA Football ready to battle No. 7 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA football fans remember what happened the last time Notre Dame paid a visit to Scott Stadium.

With less than 2-minutes to play in the game, Albert Reid scored a one-yard touchdown to give Virginia a 27-26 lead.

But the 9th ranked Fighting Irish answered, as DeShone Kizer hit Will Fuller for a 39-yard TD with 12-seconds left.

Notre Dame avoided the upset, and the “Sad Virginia Fan” meme was born.

The Cavaliers will be looking to knock off a Top Ten opponent for this first time since 2005 this weekend, as they face the 7th ranked Fighting Irish under the lights at Scott Stadium.

“I think that people will show up, and show out,” says senior defensive lineman Mandy Alonso, “Especially at a prime time game, against a highly ranked opponent, with Notre Dame. They’re a really well-known program. I figure a lot of people are going to show up.”

Senior tight end Jelani Woods says, “There’s always excitement when it comes to prime time games, being able to be on national TV, and especially as a team, I feel like we can go out and showcase our abilities to everybody across the world.”

UVA will be playing a night game for the 7th time in ten games so far this season, and the late start will give them a little extra time to make a decision on injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

“Brennan has earned every opportunity to play, even if he just looks out over the field from the balcony,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “He trains so hard, and mental reps, etc. It literally is day-to-day, and we’re going to give him every minute, right until the ball is kicked off, to be our quarterback.”

Kickoff is Saturday at 7:30 PM at Scott Stadium.

