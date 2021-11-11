Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mostly cloudy and cooler

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on this Veterans Day. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, but not as warm as the past couple of days. An approaching cold front will bring showers into the region tonight into early Friday morning. Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will initially remain above normal. A more chilly air mass will settle in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy , showers, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Morning rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Tracking Strong Storm System
Rain and Wind Soon
Veterans Day Outlook
Rain and Wind Soon
Josh Fitzpatrick's Wednesday Night Update