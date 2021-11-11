Mostly cloudy and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on this Veterans Day. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal, but not as warm as the past couple of days. An approaching cold front will bring showers into the region tonight into early Friday morning. Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will initially remain above normal. A more chilly air mass will settle in this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy , showers, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Morning rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.