Meriwether Lewis Elementary honors veterans at a special celebration

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In honor of Veterans Day Meriwether Lewis Elementary in Albemarle County invited loved ones who have served or are serving in the military to a celebration in their honor.

Third through fifth graders honored veterans and those who are deployed in the first outdoor concert in the school division since COVID-19.

“I think it’s really special that we get to honor our veterans,” student William Mathew said.

“It means a lot to me to participate in it because my family is going to be here and my dad’s active duty,” student Stella Teeman said.

Students sang, read a poem, and performed a flag ceremony all to honor veterans and active duty service members.

“I think it’s important for the students to learn about our active-duty soldiers and our veterans and have an understanding of what it means to sacrifice for our country,” music teacher Cheryl Wetmore-Simpson said.

Meriwether Lewis is also partnering with Blue Star Families of Central Virginia to write letters and create art to send to deployed soldiers from Virginia.

“We’re having an opportunity to honor the veterans in our area and the active duty personnel to thank them for everything they’ve been doing both for our country in the past and now as active duty service members,” Wetmore-Simpson said.

Not only was the event special for the kids, but for their parents too.

“It’s just a reminder of the sacrifices my family, several families, have done and just I think it’s really important to recognize the families that have who have supported veterans and their families in general,” parent Salim Mathew said.

“As a veteran, you know, we don’t take this for granted. We don’t take it lightly because there’s been periods in time where, you know, there’s not been this much appreciation and so now we’re just not honoring the veterans that served in today, but everybody from all periods of our history,” parent Brandon Lindsey said.

Meriwether Lewis Elementary plans on making this celebration a yearly tradition.

