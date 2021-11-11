The Memory Project director shares importance of creating democratic public programming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The director of The Memory Project at the University of Virginia is sharing why it is important to create democratic public programming.

The Memory Project was created after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The project documents people’s experiences and weaves them into a larger initiative.

On Wednesday, Director Jalane Schmidt talked about her personal experiences in activism in and around Charlottesville and her research in Cuba during a Zoom session.

“The goal is to promote democratic principles with public facing scholarship. That’s really the goal - to invite in as many people as possible from a range of the public and influence public policy,” she said.

Conversations hosted by The Memory Project are open to both UVA students and the public.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.