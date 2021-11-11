Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Memory Project director shares importance of creating democratic public programming

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The director of The Memory Project at the University of Virginia is sharing why it is important to create democratic public programming.

The Memory Project was created after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. The project documents people’s experiences and weaves them into a larger initiative.

On Wednesday, Director Jalane Schmidt talked about her personal experiences in activism in and around Charlottesville and her research in Cuba during a Zoom session.

“The goal is to promote democratic principles with public facing scholarship. That’s really the goal - to invite in as many people as possible from a range of the public and influence public policy,” she said.

Conversations hosted by The Memory Project are open to both UVA students and the public.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation

Latest News

Sgt. Chris Smith and Lt. Jeremy Campbell with the Staunton Police Department, celebrating...
Staunton PD celebrates ‘No-Shave November’ raising money for charity
Youngkin names committee to steer transition to governorship
Camden and Sawyer Callahan are just two of hundreds of children getting their Covid-19 shot...
UVA Health scheduling hundreds of vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11
James Madison wins the CAA championship for the fourth year in a row.
CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU