Meet John Freeman, the newest ‘Voice of the Cavaliers’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Freeman is no stranger to broadcasting, and he’s especially no stranger to the University of Virginia community.

“I was going to Virginia basketball games when I was a kid back in U-Hall, and here I am walking into JPJ [John Paul Jones Arena] waiting to call a game and there’s a microphone sitting there for me that I get to talk into,” he said. “It’s been a surreal experience.”

Freeman grew up in Crozet, and now he’s the first ever UVA graduate to be named the “Voice of the Cavaliers.” His first official broadcast with the Hoos was the men’s basketball game against Navy Tuesday, November 9.

“I hung up the phone knowing that I was the next Voice of the Cavaliers, but my very next thought was, ‘I got a game and a couple days,’” he said.

Freeman is currently in the process of moving from Nashville back to Charlottesville in the heat of a broadcaster’s busiest time of the year: The crossover of football and basketball.

“I can’t imagine somebody taking over this job on short notice and having to research everything about UVA,” he said. “I know not to say, ‘it’s a great day on campus.’ It’s a lovely day ‘on Grounds.’”

While you’ll only hear his voice on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, if you see him in public, don’t be a stranger.

“One of the things in the interview they said was, ‘what’s it going to be like for you if somebody comes up to you in the grocery store and wants to talk about Virginia football?’ and I said that’s a dream come true, because I wanted to do that to the previous voices of the Cavaliers when I was a kid growing up,” Freeman said.

