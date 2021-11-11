Legal Aid Justice Center receives $10 million gift

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Legal Aid Justice Center just received a $10 million dollar gift from philanthropist Sonjia Smith, and now, the center is asking community members to share their input on where the money should go.

Executive Director Angela Ciolfi said so far community members have requested an expansion of services across the commonwealth.

“We expect to spend the gift over the next five or six or seven years, and we think that some of that will go to support our existing work, and some of that will go to launch service to a new area like Hampton Roads,” Ciolfi said.

The Legal Aid Justice Center will be meeting with several different community organizations across the state and is planning to host listening sessions and focus groups.

