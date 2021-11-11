Commemoration for Veterans Day held at James Monroe Highland

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A wreath ceremony, band, and moment of silence were all part of Wednesday’s Veterans Day commemoration at James Monroe Highland.

The event’s keynote speaker, Army Master Sergeant Jim Carpenter, recalled many of the friends he lost in the Vietnam War. He spoke about the importance of access to war memorials, and reminded the crowd that soldier’s wounds are not always visible.

“But those battles aren’t all outside, a lot of battles are being battled and lost, unfortunately, in a person’s head,” Carpenter said.

The event also featured a performance by the Buford Middle School Band.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.