Changes on the horizon

Big chill this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds will continue to thicken for the rest of the afternoon. Although temperatures will not be as warm as the past couple of days, they will still be above normal for this time of year. We are tracking a cold front to our west that will bring changes to our region over the next few days. Showers will work into the area tonight and continue into the overnight and into Friday morning. As the system exits, skies will begin to clear Friday afternoon. The colder air will move in Friday night. Sunshine and below chilly temperatures can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Morning rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

‘Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

